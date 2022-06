Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sugar supply in the Philippines remains sufficient, a group of producers said on Thursday, as the prices of some goods continued to rise.

“Dami tayong supply ngayon, wala tayong problema po,” United Sugar Producers Federation president Manuel Lamata told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We have a lot of supply now, we don't have any problem.)

Filipino farmers harvest sugar canes with a backdrop of Mount Kanlaon partly covered by cloud at remote village of Masulog, in the town of Canlaon, Negros island, Nov. 26, 2015. Jo Haresh Tanodra, EPA/File

But he said sugar prices remained high because imported sugar is sold to industry players like softdrink bottlers.

“As I have always said wala kaming problema mag-import, provided the importation be for the producers and for the consumers, hindi po ibigay sa industrial kasi hindi nakikinabang 'yung nation po eh. It’s only the bottlers that are going to benefit from this and nobody else,” Lamata said.

(We have no problem with importation, provided the importation be for the producers and for the consumers, and not solely for the industrial sector because the nation does not benefit that way.)

— TeleRadyo, 16 June 2022