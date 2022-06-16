Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday said it was unsure if bloggers would be allowed to cover the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Acting deputy Palace spokesperson Kristian Ablan told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that even though Malacañang has had a policy on accrediting bloggers since 2017, it did not know whether bloggers would be covering Marcos' oath-taking ceremony.

"Mayroon po tayong existing social media blogger accreditation policy noong 2017 pa po iyan, noong kasama ko pa po si Asec. Mocha Uson. Pero wala po kaming na-accredit na blogger kasi wala pong nag-apply. Pero hindi po natin alam this coming inauguration kung mayroon magko-cover ng inauguration na mga blogger po," Ablan said.

(We have am existing social media blogger accreditation policy since 2017, when I was still with Asec. Mocha Uson. But we did not accredit any blogger because no one applied. We do no not know if any blogger will cover the coming inauguration.)

"Anything to do with the inauguration, on whether or not bloggers will be allowed to the event, is already the jurisdiction of the incoming administration, sina Sec. Trixie Cruz Angeles saka si Sec. Zenaida Angping po," he added.

Angeles and Angping were designated by Marcos as his incoming press secretary and head of the Presidential Management Staff, respectively.

Angeles earlier said that she would push for the accreditation of bloggers in Malacañang to cover the activities and briefings of the Marcos administration.

Marcos himself earlier said in his YouTube channel that he would continue vlogging as President, so that the public can be updated about his administration straight "from the horse's mouth."

The President-elect will be formally sworn into office on June 30 at the National Museum, while his running mate Vice President-elect Sara Duterte will be inaugurated in Davao City this Sunday.

Ablan said the PCOO would cover Marcos' inauguration "in full force."



