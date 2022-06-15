Home  >  News

No arrests made for not wearing face masks in Cebu after LGU executive order

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2022 12:47 AM

No arrests are made in Cebu province, even as some residents ditched their face masks. That's after the Cebu local government doubled down on its move to ease mask rules outdoors despite pushback from the national government. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2022
 
