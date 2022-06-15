Home  >  News

Gun ban to be implemented for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2022 12:40 AM

Tight security precautions will be implemented ahead of the separate inaugural ceremonies for the incoming president and vice-president. Authorities say protest actions can be held, but the justice secretary specifies they should be peaceful and compliant with regulations. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2022
 
