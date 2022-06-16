Home  >  News

DILG mulls legal action against optional face mask rule in Cebu

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2022 11:05 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine interior department is considering legal action against the Cebu provincial government for its order lifting the mandatory outdoor use of face masks.

Cebu officials said they are ready to defend their policy in court. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 16, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DILG   Cebu   optional face mask policy   Cebu face mask rule  