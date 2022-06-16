Children below 5 years old must also get COVID-19 shot: expert

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The head of the Philippines’ vaccine expert panel said children below five years old should get jabbed against COVID-19, amid the recent uptick of new cases in the country.

Dr. Nina Gloriani told ANC that all Filipinos, including children, must be protected against the more infectious omicron subvariants of the coronavirus.

“You see that we are now getting an uptick, well not that much yet, but we still looking at the subvariants spreading, yan na nga we have our BA. 4 na, .5, .12.2.1, we hope we don’t get to see any other variants ‘no, but for now it’s what we’re seeing, and I believe what is actually causing the uptick in either the US or as you said Germany,” she said.

“So we’re worried about that and we do need as much protection as we could to possibly all people in the Philippines, including the young children,” she added.

Gloriani said government must now make plans to buy the vaccines for children aged 6 months to 4 years developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

She noted, however, that none of the two manufacturers have sought the government’s permission to jab the youngest Filipino children.

“It might take some time here before they apply here,” she said.

Gloriani said they will check for the vaccines’ safety and efficacy once pharmaceutical companies seek an emergency use authorization from the government.

“More than anything it’s safety, and what they have reported is that the safety features of these 2 vaccines in younger children is the same as what you would find in the older adults or even the older children,” she said.

“And then we look at immunogenicity. What that means is will these vaccine doses--specially mababa sila, but this is good for their age--will these produce the same amount of antibodies that we expect them to?”

Some 69.5 million or 77.24 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 14 million have received their booster shots.

--ANC, 16 June 2022