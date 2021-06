Vaccinated but still quarantined: Drilon bats for standard international proof of vaccination

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sen. Franklin Drilon is backing a proposal for a standard international proof of vaccination, which would benefit overseas Filipino workers.

"We must have a document which we can rely on to indicate vaccination, and particularly for our OFWs...I am in favor of some documents internationally accepted which would indicate proof of vaccination because this is for public health. Yes, it is controversial but it is necessary," he told ANC's Headstart.

He said he found out from diplomatic circles that because the European Union did not issue an emergency use authorization for vaccines made by China's Sinovac and Russia's Gamaleya Institute, individuals who are inoculated with these brands are still required to go through testing and quarantine.

"In so many words, without expressly saying, they do not recognize the efficacy of these brands," he said.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said last month the Philippines will seek an international agreement that would recognize all vaccines included in the World Health Organization's emergency use list as sufficient for international travel.