Home  >  News

Palace claims ICC request on PH drug war probe based on 'hearsay'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2021 10:03 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Relatives of drug war victims welcomed the request of an International Criminal Court prosecutor for a full probe into the Duterte administration's drug war.

But Malacañang is confident the request will not prosper. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 16, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   International Criminal Court   Rodrigo Duterte   war on drugs   extrajudicial killings   human rights violations   Harry Roque  