‘Nakanganga, naghihintay’: Pangako ng gobyerno sa nurses, wala pa rin

MAYNILA - Hangggang ngayon ay patuloy pa ring naghihintay ang mga nurse sa adjustment sa sweldo na pangako ng gobyerno bukod pa sa mga ibang mga benepisyo.

Ito ay matapos na ihayag ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III sa Senado na mangangailangan ng P66-B para matugunan ang mga overtime pay, risk at iba pang allowances ng mga healthcare workers.

“Parang wala na namang pagbabago kung ‘di patuloy na paghihintay kaya ganun nga ang mangyari sa aming panawagan na yung pag adjust nila ng salary grade 16 para sa Nurse 2 at yung pagbibigay ng utang pa nila doon sa adjustment ng Nurse 1 to Salary Grade 15 hanggang ngayon marami pa rin sa ating nurses ang nakanganga at naghihintay ng dapat ay naibigay na nung January 2020,” ayon kay PNU vice president Leni Nolasco.

Sa ipinalabas na circular ng Department of Budget and Management nitong Hulyo 2020, itinaas ang entry pay ng mga nurse sa salary grade 15 pero na-demote naman ng isang ranggo ang mga posisyon ng Nurse 2 hanggang 7.

Pero ngayong Hunyo, binaliktad ng Office of the President ang naturang kautusan at inatasan na itaas sa salary grade 16 ang Nurse 2 at panatilihin ang position titles at salary grades ng Nurse III hanggang VII.

“Tingin po namin political will sa bahagi ng ating mga nasa pamahalaan lalo na doon sa ating pangulo sapagkat kung gugustuhin niya at nanggaling naman sa Office of the President yung order mahahanapan nila yan ng pondo,” sabi niya.

Sa kanilang pag-aaral, pwede umanong mag-reallign ng budget ng gobyerno para ilaan sa pagbabayad ng mga utang sa mga nurse.

“Unang-una po yung sa intelligence fund ng ating pamahalaan at yung mga hindi naipagpatuloy na proyekto ng Department of Health at ng mga iba pang ahesniya tulad ng DPWH. Meron pong pwedng gawing realignment ng mga pondo para maipatupad naman nila yung kanilang pangako na pagtataas ng sahod na matagal nang hinihintay ng atin mga nurses,” sabi ni Nolasco.

- TeleRadyo 16 Hunyo 2021