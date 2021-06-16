P446 per vaccine: Lacson sees no need for executive session on COVID vaccine prices

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson sees no need to hold an executive session on prices of COVID-19 vaccines procured by the government after a Cabinet secretary revealed the average purchase price of the vaccines.

Lacson said he is satisfied with the information provided by Finance Chief Carlos Dominguez on how government is spending its P82.5-billion COVID-19 vaccination program fund.

“Para sa akin hindi na kailangan kasi malinaw na. At least nakuha natin yung average price na pati logistics cost nandoon na P446,” he said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

“Ako kuntento na doon. Ang gusto lang naman malaman ng Kongreso at Senado kung hihingi sila ng additional pondo sa Bayanihan 3 o kaya sa budget sa 2022 more or less may idea kami kung magkano talaga ang ilagak na pondo para sa vaccination,” he added.

Lacson said that what was established in yesterday’s hearing of the Senate Committee of the Whole was that the government has the budget for its vaccination drive to achieve herd immunity.



“Ang magandang nangyari, alam natin na hindi tayo kapos ng pera para ma-achieve yung herd immunity. At para mabakunahan yung entire population, ang kinakailangang pera naman doon P74.7-billion para yung target population natin na 83.8 million Filipinos mabakunahan na lahat,” he said.

The senator said the government has a total borrowings of P57.3-billion.



“Pag kinuwenta natin yung P446 per dose pag kin-compute mo para matarget yung herd immunity, ang kailangan P52.3-billion. Nakautang na tayo ng P57.3-B available na yun, nasa treasury na so may excess pa tayong P5-B,” he said.



