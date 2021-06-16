ALAMIN: Dental anesthesia, may epekto ba sa bakuna kontra COVID-19?

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Wala pang ebisdensiyang nagpapakitang may epekto ang anestisyang ginagamit sa pagpapabunot ng ngipin sa pagpapabakuna kontra COVID-19, ayon sa Philippine Dental Association.

Ayon kay Dr. Jose Angelo Militante, presidente ng PDA, hindi naman bawal ang magkasunod na pagpapabunot ng ngipin at pagpapabakuna.



“Wala pong evidence or any scientific evidence, or any study stating that bawal pong gawin yun. Wala pong epekto ang pagbabakuna saka ang paglagay ng dental anesthesia na very important sa pagpapabunot ng ipin. Wala pong koneksiyon,” sabi ni Militante.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo nitong Miyerkoles, sinabi ni Militante na maging ang ibang mga grupo ng dentista sa ibang bansa ay pinabubulaanan ito.

“As of now, wala pong international, local studies, wala po,” sabi niya.

Batid anilang nagkaroon ng malaking takot ang publiiko sa pagpunta sa dentista dahil pangunahing paraan ng pagkalat ng COVID-19 ay sa pamamagitan ng laway.

“Natakot po yung mga Pilipino na pasyente at pasyente sa buong mundo na pumunta sa dentista. Pero kami pong mga dentista, lalo na sa Pilipinas, gumawa kami ng mga protocol para maiwasan po natin yun,” sabi niya.

Naglabas din aniya ng pag-aaral ang Center for Disease Control sa US na nagsasabing maliit ang risk na makakuha ng COVID-19 virus sa mga dental clinics basta may mga protocol.

- TeleRadyo 16 Hunyo 2021