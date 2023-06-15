Home > News Several schools in Batangas suffer minor cracks due to magnitude 6.3 quake ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 15 2023 11:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A strong tremor jolted Batangas province and other areas of the Philippine island of Luzon. The quake damaged schools and homes. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight earthquake Batangas magnitude 6.3 earthquake Phivolcs /news/06/15/23/pacquiao-yet-to-decide-on-2025-senate-bid/overseas/06/15/23/n-korea-fires-2-ballistic-missiles-both-fall-in-japans-eez/news/06/15/23/robredo-uncertain-to-run-again-for-elected-post/sports/06/15/23/azkals-blank-nepal-at-home-as-schrock-comes-out-of-retirement/business/06/15/23/senate-panel-to-probe-complaints-vs-cebu-pacific