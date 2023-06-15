Home  >  News

Several schools in Batangas suffer minor cracks due to magnitude 6.3 quake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2023 11:08 PM

A strong tremor jolted Batangas province and other areas of the Philippine island of Luzon.

The quake damaged schools and homes. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2023
