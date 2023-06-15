Home > News Employees, students in NCR evacuate due to earthquake ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 15 2023 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Thursday’s earthquake in Batangas province prompted evacuations across the Philippine capital. Railway and airport operations were also temporarily suspended to make way for damage inspections. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Batangas magnitude 6.3 earthquake Batangas National Capital Region evacuation /sports/06/16/23/yulo-settles-for-all-around-silver-in-asian-meet/entertainment/06/15/23/watch-revenge-highlighted-in-nag-aapoy-na-damdamin-teaser/entertainment/06/15/23/ronnie-del-carmen-on-starring-in-elemental/overseas/06/15/23/festivities-held-in-canada-for-ph-independence-day/overseas/06/15/23/ph-independence-day-celebrated-at-new-york-capitol