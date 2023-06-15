Home  >  News

Employees, students in NCR evacuate due to earthquake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2023 11:17 PM

Thursday’s earthquake in Batangas province prompted evacuations across the Philippine capital.

Railway and airport operations were also temporarily suspended to make way for damage inspections. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2023
 
