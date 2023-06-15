Home  >  News

Tatay namigay ng taho matapos makapasa ang anak sa LET

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2023 05:04 PM

Libren ipinamigay ng isang magtataho ang kaniyang paninda bilang pasasalamat matapos makapasa sa Licensure Examination for Teachers o LET ang kaniyang anak.

Naipasa ng anak ni Bobby Torallo na si Rosebel Torallo noong Mayo 23, 2023 ang LET. Noong araw ding iyon, ipinarada ni Bobby ang kanyang taho cart sa eskwelahan ng anak bilang sorpresa at pasasalamat sa pagpasa nito sa exam. 

"'Yung inspirasyon ko po, wala pong iba kundi sila mama at si papa ko po kasi bata pa lang po ako alam ko na po yung hirap at sakripisyo na pinapakita po nila samin," sabi ni Rosebel sa panayam sa ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

Nagtratrabaho bilang isang domestic helper sa Kuwait ang ina ni Rosebel.

Para maitaguyod ang 3 anak, pinasok naman ni Bobby ang iba’t ibang trabaho tulad ng pagbebenta ng ice cream at pamamasukan sa junk shops. 

Hindi tiningnan ni Bobby ang kanyang sitwasyon sa negatibong paraan, aniya.

"Inisip ko lamang po na masaya ang gawain ko, hindi ako naging malungkot dahil sabi ko wala naman ibang magtratrabaho kundi ako lang," sabi ni Bobby sa TeleRadyo.

— TeleRadyo, Hunyo 15, 2023

