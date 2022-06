Watch more News on iWantTFC

Quirino province will abide by the face mask policy of the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 for now as it hopes for more studies and discussion on the matter, its governor said Wednesday.

Governor Dakila Cua earlier said the province was studying a possible partial lifting of the mandatory use of anti-COVID masks in preparation for the new normal.

The development comes after Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia issued an executive order making the use of face masks outdoors voluntary. Malacañang on Tuesday said the IATF policy should "prevail" over rules set by local governments, and that the public must keep wearing masks.

"I’m agreeing to the idea and proposal but it should be considered and studied already, backed by science and data. The discussions should be undertaken so we can have a more accurate analysis of the situation," Cua told ANC's Headstart.

"In the meantime, Quirino will follow IATF guidelines."

The Department of the Interior and Local Government last week said it would not recognize Cebu's lifting of the mask mandate and warned that health protocol violators could be apprehended.

Cua said the issue was not about who should be followed, but the alleged failure "to talk about parameters or indicators that will guide us."

"Hopefully this discussion will prompt IATF to talk to scientists to talk about the data," he said.