MANILA – Manila Mayor-Elect Honey Lacuna said she did not see anything wrong with Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana before he fainted during the Independence Day rites at Rizal Park on Sunday.

“If you would see the video, tumitingin po ako sa may gilid, kasi medyo mataas nga po si Secretary Lorenzana, so that was the time akala ko he was also trying to look upward. ’Yun pala po, dire-diretso na po siya hinimatay,” Lacuna told TeleRadyo on Wednesday.

“So hindi ko po agad siya nasalo and so, medyo may kabigatan din po si secretary, kasi dead weight po ‘yon so dumulas po siya sa mga kamay ko.”

(If you would see the video, I was looking towards the side, because Lorenzana is quite tall. So that was the time I thought he was also trying to look upward. Then he fainted. So I didn't catch him right away, and because that's dead weight. He slipped from my fingers a bit.)

Lacuna said the incident happened when they were watching the flyby of Philippine fighter jets.

A doctor, she immediately checked Lorenzana for injuries.

“Ang una ko po talagang kinapa, ’yung kanyang ulo. Sinilip ko po ’yun kung para ho matingnan kung meron pong malaking injury o sugat po. Fortunately, parang medyo pumula lang po nang konti,” Lacuna said.

“Tapos nga po, hinimatay nga po si Secretary, so tina-try ko po siyang gisingin. Luckily din po siguro, siguro less than 30 seconds, nagkaroon na po ng malay si Secretary Lorenzana.

(I touched his head to check for any injuries. Fortunately, it was just a bit red. Then because he collapsed, I tried to wake him up; luckily, after less than 30 seconds, he regained consciousness.)

“So doon na rin po nagtakbuhan ’yung ibang mga tao, at nanghihingi nga po ako ng tubig para mapainom tapos tinanggal po namin ’yung kanyang suot na barong.

“Natulungan din po niya ’yung sarili niya na. In fact, natatanggal nga po niya eh, kaya doon po medyo nahimasmasan po ako kasi ’yun naman po talaga yung una kong concern, ’yung loss of consciousness po niya.”

(That's when other people came running to help, and I asked for water for the secretary. Then we removed his barong, and in fact he was able to help himself, so I felt relieved, because los of consciousness was my first concern.)

The mayor-elect said Lorenzana has sent her a basket fruits, with a note thanking her for her help.

“Very grateful lang po ako and actually relieved na OK na po si Secretary Lorenzana,” she said.

Lacuna said she hopes Lorenzana will see his doctor for a check-up within the week. – TeleRadyo, 15 June 2022