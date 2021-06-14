PAGASA: Habagat expected to bring rains in parts of country

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring rains in parts of the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

The Ilocos region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, weather specialist Grace Castañeda told Teleradyo.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to habagat and localized thunderstorms.

No weather disturbance is expected to develop or affect the Philippine area of responsibility Tuesday, Castañeda said.

