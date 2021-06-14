PAGASA: Habagat expected to bring rains in parts of country
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 15 2021 06:48 AM
Teleradyo, Sakto, PAGASA, weather, weather top, southwest monsoon, habagat, Luzon, Ilocos Region, Metro Manila, rains
- /life/06/15/21/plantito-plantita-community-pantry-libreng-halaman
- /video/news/06/15/21/criminal-gang-suspek-patay-sa-engkwentro-sa-albay
- /news/06/15/21/p16-m-halaga-ng-hinihinalang-shabu-nasabat-sa-mga-buy-bust-sa-marikina
- /entertainment/06/15/21/upstream-clinches-partnership-with-universal-pictures
- /entertainment/06/15/21/pride-month-these-lgbt-movies-to-stream-for-free-on-youtube-for-limited-time