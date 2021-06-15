MECQ areas to be prioritized in COVID-19 vaccination - Nograles

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Areas under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second toughest lockdown level, will now be prioritized in the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Tuesday.

"'Yong mga naka-MECQ ay magkakaroon ng mas maraming doses ng bakuna dahil ipa-factor in na rin natin 'yong risk classification nila dahil ito ang mga area na mataas ang bilang ng COVID," he told Teleradyo.

(Those under MECQ will have more vaccine doses because we will also factor in their risk classification because these areas have high number of COVID cases.)

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte authorized the deployment of more anti-coronavirus jabs to areas with increasing infections, he said. Nograles is also co-chairman of the government's pandemic task force.

On Monday, the chief executive placed the following areas under MECQ from June 16 to 30:



Region 2

Santiago City

Cagayan

Cordillera Administrative Region

Apayao

Ifugao

Region 3

Bataan

Region 4-A

Lucena City

Region 4-B

Puerto Princesa City

Region 5

Naga City

Region 6

Iloilo City

Iloilo

Region 7

Negros Oriental

Region 9

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga Del Sur

Zamboanga Del note

Region 10

Cagayan De oro City

Region 11

Davao City

Caraga

Butuan City

Agusan Del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Sur

Metro Manila and nearby provinces will stay under general community quarantine with varying degrees of restrictions in the second half of June.

The rest of the country will be under the least stringent quarantine level, modified GCQ.

The Visayas and Mindanao have been "showing faster increase" in the number of new COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health earlier said.

As of June 8, Mindanao logged 13,425 active COVID-19 cases, while Visayas recorded 9,725 new coronavirus patients, according to data from the DOH.

In Cagayan, the province has tallied at least 4 COVID-19 deaths daily.

Official figures showed the country has so far administered over 6.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 1.8 million were fully vaccinated.