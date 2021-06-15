Home  >  News

Galvez says another P25 billion needed for vaccination of 12-15 year olds vs COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2021 11:20 PM

Philippine government officials defended their move to seek an additional P25 billion for their COVID-19 vaccine procurement.

That's after a senator noted the country already has enough funds to achieve herd immunity. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2021
