Experts believe ICC probe on PH drug war will proceed

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2021 11:05 PM

A full investigation being set by the International Criminal Court into alleged crimes committed by Philippine law enforcers in the drug war of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

But Duterte's spokesman vows the Philippine leader will not cooperate in waht he insists would be a legally erroneous probe. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2021
