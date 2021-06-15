DOH identifies 36 moderate, high-risk areas for COVID-19
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 15 2021 11:16 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, DOH, Department of Health, COVID-19, coronavirus, high-risk areas, moderate risk areas,
- /entertainment/06/15/21/nadine-lustre-on-social-media-i-can-survive-without-it-but
- /sports/06/15/21/tennis-alex-eala-andorran-partner-reach-w25-madrid-doubles-quarterfinals
- /video/business/06/15/21/ph-shares-extend-gains-for-third-straight-session
- /video/news/06/15/21/galvez-says-another-p25-billion-needed-for-vaccination-of-12-15-year-olds-vs-covid-19
- /video/news/06/15/21/21-areas-placed-under-mecq-until-june-30