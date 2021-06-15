Home  >  News

DOH identifies 36 moderate, high-risk areas for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2021 11:16 PM

Health authorities in the Philippines classified areas with rising COVID-19 infections as being at high or moderate risk.

A number of them are in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

But officials also called for close monitoring of the COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2021
