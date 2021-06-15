Bacolod to enforce stricter restrictions, won't appeal MGCQ status

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The local government of Bacolod City will no longer appeal for a change in its quarantine status but instead will enforce a stricter and tighter implementation of its health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bacolod ang Negros Occidental have been placed under MGCQ from June 16 to 30. As of June 14, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is at 11,368 of which 1,946 are active cases.

City Administrator Em Ang said the curfew and liquor ban remain in effect in Bacolod while also reducing capacity limit for establishments.

"Binawasan by way of an executive order na inisyu ni Mayor Bing Leonardia, binawasan ang capacity limit ng mga establishments. Instead of 50 percent for example, ginawang 30 percent, plus 'yung mga inbound travelers nirerequire din natin ng negative RT-PCR test bago sila mag biyahe papuntang Bacolod," Ang said.

Ang said quarantine facilities and their hospital utilization rate remain high. They have also requested the Department of Health to augment their healthcare workers, especially nurses.

"Actually, sa mga hospitals namin dito sa Bacolod, meron pa rin namang actual available COVID beds and COVID rooms. Ang problema kulang na po ang aming healthcare workers lalo na nurses na magtatrabaho sa mga COVID rooms at COVID wards natin,” she said.

(Actually, we still have COVID beds and COVID rooms in our hospitals. The problem is that we lack health workers to work in those COVID rooms and wards.)

Meanwhile, Ang said the city is also asking for additional allocation for vaccines. So far, they yet to reach about 10 percent of their population. They target to inoculate around 424,000 of their population to achieve herd immunity, she said.