21 areas placed under MECQ until June 30

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2021 11:11 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte warned anti-vaxxers of grave consequences for their refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

That's as more areas are placed under stricter lockdown, while Metro Manila and nearby provinces stay under general community quarantine with restrictions. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 15, 2021
