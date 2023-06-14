Home  >  News

Rider patay matapos ma-hit-and-run sa Mandaluyong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2023 07:15 PM

Patay ang isang lalaking nakamotorsiklo matapos ma-hit-and-run sa Shaw Boulevard sa Mandaluyong City. Nagpa-Patrol, Raffy Santos. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 14 Hunyo 2023

