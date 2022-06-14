Home  >  News

Some NCR cities observe increase in vaccine demand as COVID-19 cases rise

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2022 10:23 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Metro Manila's COVID-19 vaccination drive gets a shot in the arm just as the capital region records more infections.

But despite the renewed demand for COVID-19 jabs, authorities admit the government is still unable to reach its vaccination target. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 14, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   vaccines  