Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Should a national minimum wage be imposed in the Philippines?

Labor groups in the country have been calling for national minimum wage, after regional wage boards imposed minimum wage hikes which they said were not enough to meet the rising costs of goods in the country.

Bienvenido Laguesma, President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos' pick to lead the Labor department, said a national minimum wage may not be feasible with small business in the country still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lagi nating naririnig yung ganyang klaseng karaingan o pananalita buhat sa hanay ng mga manggagawa,” he said.

(We always hear those words from the ranks of the laborers.)

“Sa panig naman ng mga namumuhunan, lalo na yung mga maliliit na kumpanya ‘no, yung tinatawag nating small and even medium enterprises, medyo mabigat, lalong-lalo na kung ating tatanawin yung nakaraang mga pinsala ng pandemya na hanggang sa ngayon narito pa naman, at yung mga kalamidad na tumama sa ating bansa,” he explained.

(On the part of the business, especially the small companies, the small and medium-sized enterprises, this is a heavy ask, especially since we are still reeling from the effecrs of the pandemic and other calamities that have hit the country.)

Laguesma called on the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards to work on increasing the productivity of businesses alongside wage hikes.

“Mukhang sa mga nakalipas na panahon, laging nakatuon lamang doon sa usapin ng pagtataas pero hindi tinitingnan kung sumasabay ba yung antas ng ating productivity level…mahalaga yung pwede ka bang mag-induce o mag-encourage ng countryside development,” he noted.

“Pwede bang makalikha ng employment at magkaroon ng pag-a-address sa pagsusulong sa family income upang yung mga kasamahan natin na manggagawa na nasa ibang mga region ay hindi na kailangan mag-migrate sa mga urban center?” he said.

(In the past years, the boards seem to have been focused on wage hikes but not increases in productivity...it's important to induce or encourage countryside development. Can you generate employment and and create family income without workers in the regions needing to migrate to the urban centers?)

“Dapat siguro balikan tanaw lang nila, yung talagang mandate nila as a technical body. Hindi yung nangyayari eh politika at pag pumunta ang petisyon, doon lamang sila umaaksyon,” he stressed.

(I think they must look back on their mandate as a technical body. They must not be influenced by politics and only act when petitions for wage hikes are filed.)

--TeleRadyo, 14 June 2022