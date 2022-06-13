Home  >  News

Gov. Garcia stands by order easing face mask policy in Cebu

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2022 12:16 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The governor of Cebu intends to keep an order easing the use of face masks outdoors. This developed, despite the DILG warning violators they will be arrested. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 13, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Cebu   Gwen Garcia   Cebu mask policy   DILG  