Home  >  News

Arrested Tarlac farmers eye counter charges vs. police

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2022 12:23 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Agrarian authorities vow to review a land dispute, which led to last week's arrest of dozens of farmers and land reform advocates in Tarlac province.

The farmers plan to file countersuits against police due to alleged violations during their arrest. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 13, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Tarlac   Tinang 83   agrarian reform   agriculture   land reform   farmers  