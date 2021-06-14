Duterte loss of balance at Bulacan rites a 'simple misstep': spokesman
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 14 2021 04:32 PM
Duterte, Rodrigo Duterte, Duterte health, Duterte lose balance Independence Day, Duterte Independence Day, Independence Day 2021, national holiday
- /business/06/14/21/chip-industry-needs-1-year-address-global-shortage-seipi
- /life/06/14/21/through-online-selling-this-celebrity-couple-was-able-to-buy-a-new-home
- /sports/06/14/21/nba-nuggets-jokic-sorry-after-ejection-vs-phoenix
- /entertainment/06/14/21/fil-am-actor-timothy-granaderos-seeks-roles-that-reflect-his-roots
- /sports/06/14/21/tennis-tsitsipas-learned-of-grandmothers-death-minutes-before-french-open-final