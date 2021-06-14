Duterte loss of balance at Bulacan rites a 'simple misstep': spokesman

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte appeared to lose balance during Saturday’s Independence Day program in Bulacan province because of a "simple misstep," Malacañang said on Monday, as it again denied that the Chief Executive has a serious health problem.

Duterte, 76, lost his footing and almost stumbled back while stepping up a podium at a wreath-laying ceremony before the monument of hero Gregorio del Pilar in Malolos town last Saturday. Military chief General Cirilito Sobejana promptly assisted the President.

"It was a simple misstep. Malinaw naman po sa video that the President was turning on a podium... So medyo na out of balance lang po. Wala naman pong problema sa kalusugan," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

(It is clear in the video that the President was turning on a podium, so he got a bit out of balance. There is no problem with his health.)

Duterte, the oldest to become Philippine President, had said he suffers from Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

The President, in various instances, has said he also struggled with back pains, migraines and Buerger's disease, which is linked to blockages in the blood vessels associated with heavy smoking during his youth.



This year alone, his aides had to stress at least twice that he was well.