Cagayan logging 4 to 5 COVID-19 deaths daily, says health officer

Cagayan province tallies about 4 to 5 COVID-19 cases daily, its health officer said on Monday.

The province has logged around 15,000 total coronavirus infections, of which 1,874 are active, said health officer Dr. Carlos Cortina.

Cagayan in early March only had 2,542 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths. The province tallied an additional 12,533 additional and 301 deaths from March 3 to June 13, he said.

"Makita po natin ‘yong mabilis na pagdami ng kaso natin… Ang medyo nakakatakot po dito is ‘yong mga death namin," Cortina said in a televised public briefing.

"From 2 to 3 per month, ngayon umaabot po sa mga 4 up to 5 deaths per day. Parang sa isang buwan, nakaka-100 plus po kami for the past 3 months."

(We can see that the increase in our cases is fast. Our cases are frightening. From 2 to 3 per month, it has reached around 4 up to 5 per day. We've been tallying around 100 plus in a month, for the past 3 months.)

Home to about 1.1 million people, Cagayan province is under the second loosest lockdown level, modified enhanced community quarantine until June 15. President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce later in the day new quarantine classifications.

"Mas maganda na mai-maintain natin sa MECQ, pero with the increase of the number of barangay facility quarantine number of barangay quarantine facility," Cortina said of the province's quarantine level.

(It's better that we maintain MECQ, but with an increase of the barangay quarantine facility.)

The local government will release funds for the construction of more quarantine facilities, he said.