Wala pang indikasyon para itaas ang alert level ng Mayon: Phivolcs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2023 06:51 PM

Wala pang nakikitang indikasyon ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology para itaas ang alerto ng Bulkang Mayon. Sinimulan naman na ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Albay ang pagbili ng mga ani ng mga magsasaka sa loob ng 6-kilometer permanent danger zone. Nagpa-Patrol, Jose Carretero. TV Patrol, Martes, 13 Hunyo 2023

