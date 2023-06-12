Home  >  News

PNP maglalagay ng mga chokepoint sa paligid ng Mayon

Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2023 06:44 AM

MAYNILA — Maglalagay ang Philippine National Police ng mga chokepoint sa paligid ng bulkang Mayon para hindi na makapasok ang mga nais bumalik sa danger zone, lalo na ang mga magsasaka.

Ayon kay Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, ito ay para masiguro ang kaligtasan ng mga residente kaugnay ng pag-aalburoto ng bulkang Mayon.

Nakiusap si Abalos sa mga magsasaka sa sumunod sa abiso ng pamahalaan. Bumisita siya nitong Lunes para personal na makausap ang mga mayor at ang gobernador ng Albay at malaman ang pangangailangan ng lalawigan.

Rockfall sa bulkang Mayon, Hunyo 7, 2023. Larawan mula kay Johnlee De Jesus
Ayon kay PNP Bicol Regional Director Patrick Obinque, 34 na choke points ang ilalagay ng pulisya sa paligid ng bulkan. Isang team ng PNP aniya ang magbabantay nakalagay sa bawat chokepoint.

Naka-heightened alert na rin ang PNP, ibig sabihin kanselado na ang mga leave ng mga pulis. Nasa 620 pulis na ang naka-deploy, ayon sa mga opisyal.

Humingi na rin sila ng dagdag na pulis sa ibang probinsya.
 

