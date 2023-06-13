Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — For one of his former colleagues in Congress, former lawmaker and military general Rodolfo Biazon was a man who dedicated his life in defending the country's freedom and democracy.

Former Sen. Franklin Drilon said Biazon carried his patriotism with him from the military to the Senate.

He recalled how Biazon called on government to defend the country's territorial rights way before China's aggression in Philippine waters.

"In terms of territorial dispute with China, for example, that was before the arbitral award but he was already taking a position that we should never surrender an inch of our territory," Drilon told ANC's "Headstart" Tuesday.

"So, we have a patriot who left significantly on Independence Day and we deeply mourned the passing of a soldier, of a general. As they say, old soldiers never die, they just fade away," he added.

Biazon passed away Monday after battling lung cancer for almost a year. He was 88.

Biazon served as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the administration of the late president Corazon Aquino in 1991.

He then served as a senator in two stints, from 1992 to 1995 and then from 1998 to 2010.

Later in his political career, Biazon would become the representative of Muntinlupa City's sole congressional district from 2010 to 2016. This would be his final political stint.