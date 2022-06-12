SUV bumangga sa tricycle sa QC; 1 patay, 2 sugatan

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Patay ang isang pasahero habang 2 naman ang sugatan matapos bumangga ang isang SUV sa isang tricycle sa Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City.

Ayon sa mga kawani ng Task Force Disiplina na ilang metro lang ang layo ng kanilang outpost sa mismong pinangyarihan ng aksidente, nakarinig umano sila ng napakalakas na kalabog at paglingon nila kitang kita nilang tumilapon mula sa tricyle ang 3 sakay nito.

Pagdating nila sa lugar inabutan nilang nakahandusay ang sugatang driver at pasahero ng tricycle, pero ang isa dead on spot.

Yung sidecar ng tricyle tumaob at nagkayupi yupi rin at halos humiwalay na rin ito sa motor.

Bagsak naman sa eye test at alcohol breath analyzer ang driver ng SUV.

Ayon naman sa mga rumespondeng taga Task Force Disiplina, posibleng lango rin sa sa alak ang mga pasahero ng tricycle.

Pinagbabawal ang tricycle sa Commonwealth Avenue, ayon na rin sa LTO at City Ordinance pati sa DILG Circular number 2020-036.

Mahaharap sa kasong reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and multiple physical injury and damage to property ang driver ng SUV. Handa naman siyang sagutin ang lahat ng gastusin ng mga biktima.