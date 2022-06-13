Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The public is urged to keep their face masks on even outdoors, while hospitals are encouraged to retain their COVID-19 beds as virus infections slightly rise in the country, an infectious disease expert said Monday.

The Department of Health on Saturday said Metro Manila posted a 1.6 percent rise in its coronavirus positivity rate but said the uptick was not alarming.

The public should not panic over the slight increase in cases, according to Dr. Rontgene Solante, head of adult infectious diseases unit at the San Lazaro Hospital and member of government's vaccine expert panel.

"It’s not something to worry about. Alam naman natin paano natin ito masusugpo at ma-control. We have experience before with more virulent and highly transmissible variant of concerns," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We know how to control this.)

"We just have to monitor the cases. Ang pinakaimportante ngayon (what's most important right now is) we need to maintain our mask mandate, the health protocols."

While there is less risk of COVID transmission outdoors, the chances are not zero, Solante said.

"I think it’s not safe yet to lift the mask mandate, not only in indoor [spaces] but also outdoor," he said.

Authorities must "strengthen the isolation and detection" of new cases, while those with comorbidities suffering from mild symptoms should be given antivirals immediately, Solante said.

"Let's prepare the healthcare system... We still have to maintain the room allocation of the hospitals, di muna natin i-todo muna for the non-COVID (let's not allot all rooms to non-COVID)," he said.

The rise in non-COVID hospital admissions was "expected" as these were patients with chronic diseases, Solante said.

"Most of the reason for admission is either because of complications na sa 2 taon hindi masyadong na-maintain ang mga gamot o masyadong napabayaan," he said.

(Most of the reason for admission is either because of complications, that in 2 years they couldn't maintain their medicines or they neglected it.)