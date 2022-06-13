Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero said Monday residents who fled the latest phreatic eruption of Mt. Bulusan were expected to return home "within the day."

Only two of 541 barangays or villages in the province were "majorly hit" by ashfall, according to Escudero. Some 337 residents of Juban town had fled their homes, he said.

"Kaya walang dahilan para magpanic o magisip ng ano pa man ang aming mga kababayan...We expect to decamp already the evacuation centers within the day," he told ANC's Headstart.

(There's no need for the public to panic.)

Ashfall cleanup is expected to finish "in about a day or 2," he added.

The volcano is expected to erupt again as history shows it "usually erupts for several days," the governor said.

The strongest so far was the volcano's phreatic eruption in 2011 which reached neighboring province Masbate, Escudero added.

"We have experienced Bulusan for several years now. The earliest recorded data was in 1852. There have been 39 recorded eruptions of Mt. Bulusan, all of those were only phreatic eruptions. Meaning ashfall lamang ang binabagsak ng Bulusan (Menaing only ashfall came out of Bulusan)," he said.

The provincial government has yet to estimate the agricultural damage of the latest eruption but the first one was estimated at P1.6 million, Escudero said.