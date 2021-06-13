PAF planes fly over Philippine Rise to mark Independence Day

Watch more in iWantTFC

Two Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter jets and a C-295 military transport aircraft flew over the Philippine Rise on Saturday to mark the 123rd anniversary of Philippine Independence.

The PAF said the commemoration aims to promote marine conservation and to assert the country’s sovereign rights on the Philippine Rise, which was formerly known as the Benham Rise.

"Escort mission such as in Maritime Patrols builds confidence and

assures the Filipino people that the Philippine Air Force will always be there to keep our airspace inviolable and safe for all of us," the PAF said.

Video courtesy of Philippine Air Force