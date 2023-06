Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — An educators' group has renewed its call for the Department of Education to revert the pre-pandemic school calendar to ensure students learn in a more favorable condition.

Speaking to ANC Monday, the Teachers' Dignity Coalition said teachers and students suffered from extreme heat after the pandemic changes, with some getting sick and classes interrupted.

The group has proposed for gradual changes in the school calendar, including closing classes in the next school year on April 27, 2024, which is earlier than the normal mid-July.

The school calendar could fully revert to its old timeline by 2025, the group said.

But it noted that aside from changing the school calendar, more issues still need to be addressed.

"Aside from the weather, may problema tayo talaga dito sa ating classroom situation... Kung tayo ay babalik doon sa old school calendar natin pero hindi natin ina-address itong mas maraming issues like for some example 'yung ventilation, 'yung school congestion, magsu-suffer pa din," Teachers' Dignity Coalition national chairperson Benjo Basas told "Rundown".

(We also have a problem with our classroom situation. If we return to our school calendar without addressing these others, ventilation and school congestion for example, students will still suffer.)