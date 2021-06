Pag-IBIG boasts more active members, higher collected savings

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Pag-IBIG Fund said on Friday it has collected more savings as more of its members became active contributors this year.

The government corporation now has about 13.08 million actively paying members, up from 12.77 million in December, said Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Acmad Rizaldy Moti.

Pag-IBIG collected P25.88 billion in the first 5 months of 2021, about 63 percent higher than the collected savings during the same period last year, he said.

The Philippines was under strict lockdown during this period in 2020 to arrest the spread of COVID-19, Moti noted.

"Ito po ay patunay na iyong ginagawa ng ating pamahalaan ay nagbubunga na ng tuloy-tuloy... Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat muli, lalo na sa mga LGUs natin," he said in a televised public briefing.

(This is proof that what the government has been doing pays. I especially thank our local government units.)