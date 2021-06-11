Marikina could reach herd immunity in 21 days 'if we had vaccines' - mayor

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The city of Marikina can reach herd immunity in just 21 days if it had a steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said Friday.

Teodoro said the city has already vaccinated 95,000 residents as of Friday, January 11. He said the city has designated the Marikina sports complex as a vaccination facility that can vaccinate 7,000 to 10,000 individuals daily.

"We have the facility and the doctors but we need the supply of vaccines. At 10,000 [people vaccinated] a day, we can have herd immunity in 21 days," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The mayor said Marikina has already vaccinated 40% of registered senior citizens.

The city currently has 33 active COVID cases.

Asked if the government can revert NCR Plus back into general community quarantine, he said authorities must ensure 3 things: steady supply of vaccines, improvement of hospital bed capacity and maintenance of public health standards.

He also pushed for equity in distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, saying that doses should go to localities showing a surge in cases.

Asked if Marikina is experiencing a shortage in vaccines, he said: "Pareho lang kami, similarly situated. Nauubusan din. Hindi lang ako nagpapabaya sa pagfa followup."

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, June 11, 2021