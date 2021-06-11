'Corruption ensues': Gatchalian has 'grave reservations' over gov't takeover of power grid

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Friday said he has reservations on the proposal to give back to government the control over the country's power grid.

Sec. Alfonso Cusi of the Department of Energy gave the proposal during Thursday's hearing of Gatchalian's Committee on Energy. The hearing looked into the recent power outages due to the low power supply in the Luzon grid.

While the senator commended Cusi for coming up with "comprehensive solutions," such as reviewing the franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, a private company that operates and maintains the state-owned power grid, he said he has reservations in government taking back control.

"I have a lot of reservations, grave reservations in government stepping back into business because when government steps into business, corruption ensues and that’s for sure. The whole reason why the government moved out of the power sector is because of corruption," Gatchalian told ANC's Headstart.

He said he is more "open" to strengthening DOE and the Energy Regulatory Commission by giving them more power and bigger budget to perform their mandate.