Various gov’t agencies set up free service booths ahead of Independence Day celebrations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2023 11:30 PM

Luneta Park in the Philippine capital Manila is set to host various activities as the country celebrates Independence Day on Monday. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 10, 2023
