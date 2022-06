Security analyst lauds nomination of Carlos as NatSec Adviser

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The nomination of a retired political science professor as the next Philippine National Security Adviser is seen by an analyst as a solid addition to the incoming Marcos Jr. administration.

Prof. Clarita Carlos was a moderator in one of the rare instances that Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended a presidential debate.

Carlos said this occasion showed her views on most issues matched those of the president-elect. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 9, 2022