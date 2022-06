Watch more News on iWantTFC

Metro Manila's hospital utilization rate is going up due to non-COVID cases, the National Patient Navigation and Referral Center said Friday.

The center, formerly known as One Hospital Command, refers patients from the provinces to their local hospitals and coordinates health facilities within the capital region, according to Dr. Bernadett Velasco, operations manager of NPNRC.

"Medyo napupuno na po ang hospitals natin because of non-COVID cases. Katulad po ng experience natin before na 'pag bumaba po ang COVID cases, medyo tumataas po ang mga non-COVID cases because dito po nakakapagkonsulta ang chronic diseases natin or uncontrolled na sakit ng tao," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Our hospitals are becoming full because of non-COVID cases. Just like what we experienced before, when COVID cases decline, non-COVID cases increase because this is the time when patients with chronic diseases or uncontrolled illnesses seek consultation.)

"Within NCR we also maximize the use of our health facilities so that di po lahat pupunta sa specialized cares tulad po ng Philippine General Hospital," added the official.

(We also maximize the use of our health facilities so that not everyone goes to specialized facilities like the PGH.)

The NPNRC is also ready to identify and coordinate cases of monkeypox, Velasco said.

The center is open to calls 24/7, Velasco said. The public may reach the center at 09199773333 (Smart) and 0915777777 (Globe).