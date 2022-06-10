Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga lugar na susuriin dahil sa arsenic sa Batangas nadagdagan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2022 07:58 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pinalawak pa sa labas ng Taal Volcano protected landscape ang mga bayan at lungsod sa Batangas na susuriin kung kontaminado ng kemikal na arsenic ang pinagkukuhanan ng tubig. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 10 Hunyo 2022. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  arsenic   water   tubig   kaligtasan   safety   regional news   regional stories   Taal Volcano   Batangas  