Doc says face masks still needed as Cebu lifts mask mandate

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Face mask mandates should not be lifted as the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over, a doctor said Friday, a day after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made face masks optional in open spaces in the province.

“Face mask is still a protection eh. Hindi pa tapos ang pandemic. So tingin namin, hindi dapat tanggalin ang mga face mask pa lalo na sa mga (kulob) na lugar,” Dr. Antonio Dans told TeleRadyo.

(Face mask is still a protection. The pandemic is not yet ove.r So we think face masks must not be taken off in crowded places.)

He noted that other countries saw a surge in cases when they no longer made face masks mandatory.

“Medyo pababa ang kaso pero hindi dapat tayo mawalan ng ating mga precautionary measures, preventive measures kasi it’s still there and merong mga countries na bumubugso na naman ang dami ng kaso.”

(The cases are going down but we must not get rid of the precautionary measures, preventive measures because it's sti;; there and in some countries, there is surge of cases again.)

The doctor said mask mandates may be lifted when cases remain low for an extended period of time and fewer deaths are recorded.

For now, he said the public should continue to follow minimum public health standards.

“Continue the preventive measures. At ang lagi naman namin sinasabi yung Apat Dapat (and we always talk about the 4 preventive measures): make sure of air circulation, physical distancing, always wear your protective equipment, atsaka keep the time of your interaction low.

It’s still the same, it hasn’t changed, the preventive measures,” Dans said.

--TeleRadyo, 10 June 2022