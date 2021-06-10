Home  >  News

Malacañang says 'NCR Plus' might shift to 'ordinary' GCQ next week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2021 10:55 PM

More relaxed quarantine restrictions are being considered for Metro Manila and neighboring provinces.

COVID-19 cases in these areas are declining, but it's quite the opposite in the Western Visayas region, where infections are said to have risen by a thousand percent. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 10, 2021
