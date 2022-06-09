Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — An activist group on Thursday denounced the plan of the Philippine National Police to prohibit "illegal rallyists" during the inauguration day of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

According to Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary-general Renato Reyes Jr., this is a form of intimidation to prevent people from exercising their constitutional right to peaceably assemble.

He said there is no such thing as "illegal rallyists" so long as people are peacefully exercising their constitutional right.

"You can't be arrested, you can't be penalized for peacefully exercising your constitutional right even if you don't have a rally permit," Reyes told ANC's "Rundown".

With preparations underway for Marcos' inauguration, the police declared that no "illegal rallyists" would be allowed near the National Museum in Manila, where he would take his oath of office on June 30.

PNP chief Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. earlier said that 2,000 officers from the National Capital Region would secure Marcos' oath-taking ceremony.

Bayan plans to hold a peaceful rally at Liwasang Bonifacio, a freedom park located in Manila City.

Reyes said they intend to call for solutions on many issues hounding the country, such as rising gas prices, high inflation, and unemployment.

"We would like to stress it is important that people be allowed to express themselves on inauguration day because there are so many issues plaguing the country today," he said.