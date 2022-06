Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday said their agency still has enough funds to aid local residents affected by Mt. Bulusan's eruption.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said her agency is also prepared should Mt. Bulusan's situation become worse and affect more households in Sorsogon.

"Mayroon din po tayong standby funds na maaari po nating gamitin, in case na magkulang po iyong ating mga family food packs," said Dumlao in a televised briefing.

(We have standby funds that we can use in case the number of our family food packs get depleted.)

"Doon sa katanungan... kung sapat iyong ating mga resources para sa pagtulong sa mga kababayan nating naapektuhan ng pagputok ni Mount Bulusan ay handa po ang Department of Social Welfare," the official added.

(Regarding the question on whether our resources to help the residents affected by Mt Bulusan, yes we have enough funds and we are prepared.)

Based on the report of their local field office in the Bicol Region as of Wednesday, Dumlao said DSWD has P5 million worth of stockpiled food packs.

DSWD also has P1.6 billion worth of standby funds, over P611 million of which is in their central office while some P1 billion is budgeted in their field offices.

Nearly 100 families have already returned to their homes on Wednesday, as Mt. Bulusan stabilized.

Mt. Bulusan is still under Alert Level 1 or currently in a low-level unrest, state seismologists said.