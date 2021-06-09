Voters will consider more factors in 2022 election decision-making: analyst

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Filipino voters will have to weigh more factors considering what the country has been through when they decide to choose a new set of leaders in next year's polls, an analyst said Wednesday.

“Ngayong 2022, mabigat ang weighing scale ng mga botante kasi ang dami nating dinaanan itong nakaraang panahon. Palagay ko titimbangin yan ng mga kababayan nating lahat," Prof. Edna Co, former dean of the UP National College of Public Administration and Governance, said.

"Malaki ang tiyansa na mas maging mapag-isip, mapanuri yung mamamayan. At tama lang kasi ito yung one last chance na magdedesisyon ang taong bayan,” she added.

(The voters' weighing scale will be heavier in 2022 because of what we’ve been through. I think they will weigh all these. There’s a big chance that voters will be even more discerning. And it's only right because this is their one last chance to decide.)

One critical factor in the past is the psychology of Filipino voters in deciding if they still want more of the same thing, or if they would rather choose someone else, she said.

"Matindi ang ating dinaanan nitong nakaraan, kasama pandemic, paano in-address, gusto pa ba natin ganito, paano ba yan na handle, yung kabuhayan, yung economy... Palagay ko, iisipin yan ng ating kababayan. Ang sinasabi ko lang, yung psychology ng ating Filipino voters na gustong subukan ang iba. Pero posible rin na ang questions, mas matitindi ngayong elections," she said.

(We've been through a lot including the pandemic, how it is being addressed, how it was handled, do we still want it to be like this, the livelihood, economy... These will be considered by the voters. I'm talking about the psychology of Filipino voters who want to try others. But it's also possible that the questions will be far more difficult this time.)

In an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Co also said that President Rodrigo Duterte's opinion on daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, to not run for the presidency in the 2022 elections is something that cannot be taken seriously for now, given that he always changes his mind.

She said Duterte may have made his private thoughts public when he said that he does not want his daughter to go through the challenges of the presidency. But it may not hold true in the coming days or weeks.

“Alam naman natin, maraming pagkakataon nagbabago ng isip ang pangulo. Posibleng bilang magulang, may sinseridad yun. Sa tindi ng gawain ng isang pangulo, ayokong yung anak ko ang mag-bear ng ganitong klaseng responsiblidad. Pero sa dinaanan din niya, alam din niya na kung ano ang power, ano ang pribilehiyo ng pagiging pangulo, at sa aking palagay, hindi totoo na absolutely out of his mind na hindi tumakbo ang isang kamag-anak niya. So hindi natin pwede seryosohin with finality yung sinasabi ng pangulo sa ngayon,” Co said.

(We know that the president changes his mind on several occasions. It’s possible that there is sincerity in his statement as a parent, that he does not want his child to bear this kind of responsibility. But he also knows the power and privileges of being a president. And it is my opinion that it's not absolutely out of his mind for a relative not to run. So we cannot take his statements seriously with finality for now.)

During an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy on SMNI channel, Duterte also said that he does not see anyone deserving to replace him when his term ends in 2022. But constitutionally speaking, Co said there will be a successor after his term, whether it is to his favor or not.

“Sa akin nga, it is a private thinking. Palagay mo yan, opinyon mo yan. But the truth is hindi pwedeng walang pumalit,” she said.

(For me, it’s his private thinking. It's his thoughts, his opinion. But the truth is there will be someone who will replace him after his term.)

Co urged those planning to run in next year’s poll to also consider what the voters want for the country, and not what they plan to do as a political party.

“Panahon na para isipin talaga (It’s time to think about) what does this county need at this point after going through so much. I think it’s more about the country rather than about the candidates. Palagay ko, yun ang nasa core ng botante at voters education,” she said.

- TeleRadyo 9 June 2021